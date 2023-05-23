Man shot, killed inside Central West End apartment building overnight

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Central West End early Tuesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West Pine, which is a block east of Forest Park, around 12:20 a.m.

Officers believe there was an argument between two men inside an apartment. The altercation spilled into the hallway. During the argument, police believe one man shot the other.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The suspect remains at large.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
1 person killed in overnight fatal crash on I-55
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight fatal crash on I-55
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

An accident has closed all lanes of northbound I-55 in Pevely
Accident briefly closes all lanes of NB I-55 near Highway Z in Jefferson County
Area pools prepare to open for Memorial Day amidst efforts to hire more lifeguards
Area pools prepare to open for Memorial Day amidst efforts to hire more lifeguards
News 4 Investigates: Consumer lawsuits may not always be the windfall you’d think
News 4 Investigates: Consumer lawsuits may not always be the windfall you’d think
Former Metro East library officials claim city’s only library closed over politics
Former Metro East library officials claim city’s only library closed over politics