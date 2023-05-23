Man shot, killed inside Central West End apartment building overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Central West End early Tuesday morning, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of West Pine, which is a block east of Forest Park, around 12:20 a.m.

Officers believe there was an argument between two men inside an apartment. The altercation spilled into the hallway. During the argument, police believe one man shot the other.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The suspect remains at large.

