Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed Alton woman

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man from Breckenridge Hills has been sentenced to four years in prison after a woman was killed in a 2019 crash.

On Friday, Donnell Fisher, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

According to police, Fisher was driving in snow and ice in the 6000 block of West Florissant Avenue when his car hit a tree on Dec. 19, 2019. Rebecca Sanders, 29, of Alton, was a passenger in the car. She was killed in the crash.

Court documents filed in 2021 list the speed limit along West Florissant as 35 mph. Fisher was reportedly going 72 mph. His gas pedal was “100 percent compressed” and he did not hit the brakes immediately before crashing, charging documents stated.

Fisher was driving on a revoked license and on probation for crimes in St. Charles County at the time of the crash.

