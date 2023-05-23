Man accused of committing sex crimes against stepdaughter in Maplewood

Jorge Villegasespino, 30, is charged with second-degree sodomy and incest
Jorge Villegasespino, 30, is charged with second-degree sodomy and incest(St. Louis County Prosecutor)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man is facing charges, accused of committing sex crimes against his stepdaughter in Maplewood.

Jorge Villegasespino is charged with second-degree sodomy and incest.

Police say he was painting a house with his stepdaughter in the 7400 block of Flora Ave. on May 20 when he began touching her above and beneath her clothing. He is also accused of pulling down her pants and putting his mouth on her genitals. The victim is a minor.

Villegasespino is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

