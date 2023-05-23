Heating Up Wednesday, Milder End To The Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Slim chance for a spot shower until sunset, mainly south

Temperatures continue to warm Wednesday

Milder Thursday & Friday

Through This Evening: A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon mainly south of St. Louis. These will be very isolated and brief, focused south and most will remain dry. As the sun sets, any stray showers fade. Otherwise a warm to mild evening is ahead.

Wednesday will be a bit hotter, but not overly humid. Mostly sunny skies and any spot afternoon showers will be west of the St. Louis metro and very isolated.

Thursday and Friday a cool down brings temperatures back closer to normal. It will be a cooler morning Friday with 50s and then a mild day with upper 70s. Temperatures gradually warm through the holiday weeknd.

