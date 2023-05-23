A jump in temps & then a brief cool down

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • 20% chance of spot showers today, mainly south
  • Temperatures jump today through tomorrow
  • Briefly cool for the end of the work week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon south of St. Louis. These will accumulate very little rainfall and are not expected to be strong. Other than that 20% chance of rain, we will enjoy a warm day. Highs will be near 85° with mostly sunny skies. Tonight our temperatures drop into the lower to mid-60s.

Through Friday: More afternoon spot showers are possible on Wednesday. Thursday brings us our next front which will cool us down both Thursday and Friday to the 70s. This front is not expected to bring us rainfall.

What’s next: Things heat a little for Memorial Day Weekend. It also looks dry.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Police have arrested a man from Chesterfield who they believe intentionally crashed a U-Haul...
Man from Chesterfield accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at White House
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week
Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week
Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week
Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week
Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week
May 22 afternoon forecast
A very brief cool down is on the way