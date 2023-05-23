A jump in temps & then a brief cool down

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

20% chance of spot showers today, mainly south

Temperatures jump today through tomorrow

Briefly cool for the end of the work week

Today: A few spotty showers are possible this afternoon south of St. Louis. These will accumulate very little rainfall and are not expected to be strong. Other than that 20% chance of rain, we will enjoy a warm day. Highs will be near 85° with mostly sunny skies. Tonight our temperatures drop into the lower to mid-60s.

Through Friday: More afternoon spot showers are possible on Wednesday. Thursday brings us our next front which will cool us down both Thursday and Friday to the 70s. This front is not expected to bring us rainfall.

What’s next: Things heat a little for Memorial Day Weekend. It also looks dry.

