Former prison guard pleads guilty to assaulting inmate, possessing child pornography

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A former Missouri prison guard pleaded guilty to assaulting an inmate and possessing child pornography on Tuesday.

Carl Hart, 37, of Farmington, worked as a sergeant at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre when he assaulted an inmate on Oct. 28, 2021.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney, Hart was having a verbal disagreement with an inmate and had ordered that inmate out of his office. Hart is then accused of pepper-spraying the victim alone with two other corrections officers. The victim then went to the showers to wash off the spray, and he was hit by Hart while there. The victim then was hit again after leaving the shower while he was on the ground, handcuffed and compliant.

Hart’s plea states, " The victim suffered lacerations on his head, swelling on his face, a black eye, numb arms and rib pain that continues to this day.”

Former prison guard indicted on civil rights, child pornography charges

In a separate investigation conducted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and assisted by the Missouri Highway Patrol Digital Forensics Unit, child pornography was found in a Dropbox account and on one of his phones.

Hart pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of possession of child pornography. The deprivation of rights charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. Each of the child pornography charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Hart also faces child pornography charges in the St. Francois County Circuit Court.

Hart is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead

Latest News

Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
A man was shot and killed inside an apartment building in the Central West End early Tuesday...
Arrest made after man found dead in Central West End apartment building
Police light
1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Illinois crash
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 23, 2023