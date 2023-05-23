Former Metro East library officials claim city’s only library closed over politics

EAST ST. LOUIS Il. (KMOV) - A Metro East city has closed its only public library without an explanation.

The East St. Louis Public Library has been closed since Tuesday, according to former library officials.

Former library board member, Dr. Roslyn Cason, and former director, Millicent Cason, said the library is closed because the new mayoral administration removed the sisters from their positions, and no replacement director has been hired as of Monday.

The sisters said Mayor Charles Powell III added new board members who cited that Millicent needed to be removed because of poor performance. The Casons believe they were removed because they didn’t support Powell’s bid for mayor.

“Students are sitting outside trying to get their work done,” Dr. Cason said. “This is the finals week.”

“They just came in and start changing locks,” Millicent told News 4. “I had no say so. They just came in ‘the mayor said. The mayor said. The mayor said.’”

The new board president and the lawyer for the board refused to comment. Mayor Powell didn’t return News 4 request for comment.

“We can’t get none because they been closed,” East St. Louis parent Breona Moore said. “This the only library in the city. This the only library I know. We ain’t got nothing but 89 blocks in the city.”

“Why not wait until you just find you a director to replace her with,” local Pastor Joseph Davis told News 4. “Why would you lock our children out at the end of the school year over some politics.”

The next closest public libraries are in Cahokia Heights and Washington Park, both just over two miles away.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.