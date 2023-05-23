C.H.E.S.S. Cops Program works to build relationships between kids and police

Tuesday, friendly games of chess between St. Louis kids and area police officers are part of an ongoing program.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Focusing on the mate of checkmate.

Tuesday, friendly games of chess between St. Louis kids and area police officers are part of an ongoing program designed to build positive relationships between cops and the communities they serve.

The C.H.E.S.S. Cops Program, created by the Saint Louis Chess Club, was held at Busch Stadium, a venue familiar with some stiff competition.

These games are about much more than winning and losing, they’re building community.

“It makes me feel safe, in my own opinion, knowing people are there to protect you and to know that not all police officers are scary and they’ll play games,” said Zouhri Gauss, a Barrington Elementary 5th grader.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs...
2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Plans in the works to bring Sweetie Pie’s restaurant back to St. Louis
Plans in the works to bring Sweetie Pie’s restaurant back to St. Louis
Celebrating World Turtle Day at the Saint Louis Zoo
Celebrating World Turtle Day at the Saint Louis Zoo
Soldiers' names added to Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
Soldiers’ names added to Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance