C.H.E.S.S. Cops Program works to build relationships between kids and police

Focusing on the mate of checkmate.

Tuesday, friendly games of chess between St. Louis kids and area police officers are part of an ongoing program designed to build positive relationships between cops and the communities they serve.

The C.H.E.S.S. Cops Program, created by the Saint Louis Chess Club, was held at Busch Stadium, a venue familiar with some stiff competition.

These games are about much more than winning and losing, they’re building community.

“It makes me feel safe, in my own opinion, knowing people are there to protect you and to know that not all police officers are scary and they’ll play games,” said Zouhri Gauss, a Barrington Elementary 5th grader.

