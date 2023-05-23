Celebrating World Turtle Day at the Saint Louis Zoo

Tuesday is World Turtle Day, and the Saint Louis Zoo is here to celebrate.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Visitors stopped by the zoo’s herpetarium to take a deeper dive on all things turtles.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness for endangered turtles and tortoises all over the world.

Habitat loss, diseases, pollution, climate change and vehicles all put the turtle population at risk.

Turtles are most active in St. Louis from May through October.

