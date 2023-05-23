3 women killed in North County crash Monday night

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night, police tell News 4.

The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. on New Halls Ferry near Seven Hills Drive. Police tell News 4 that a Ford Fusion going southbound on New Halls Ferry crossed the center line near the intersection with Seven Hills Drive and hit a Cadillac that was traveling northbound on New Halls Ferry.

The woman driving the Ford Fusion was taken to a hospital, where she later died; she was the only person inside the Fusion. The only two occupants of the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene.

