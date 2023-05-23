3 women killed in North County crash Monday night

By Dan Greenwald
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night, police tell News 4.

The accident happened around 9:00 p.m. on New Halls Ferry near Seven Hills Drive. Police tell News 4 that a Ford Fusion going southbound on New Halls Ferry crossed the center line near the intersection with Seven Hills Drive and hit a Cadillac that was traveling northbound on New Halls Ferry.

The woman driving the Ford Fusion was taken to a hospital, where she later died; she was the only person inside the Fusion. The only two occupants of the Cadillac were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
1 person killed in overnight fatal crash on I-55
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight fatal crash on I-55
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Three women died in a car accident in unincorporated north St. Louis County Monday night,...
3 women killed in North County crash Monday night
An accident has closed all lanes of northbound I-55 in Pevely
Accident briefly closes all lanes of NB I-55 near Highway Z in Jefferson County
Area pools prepare to open for Memorial Day amidst efforts to hire more lifeguards
Area pools prepare to open for Memorial Day amidst efforts to hire more lifeguards
News 4 Investigates: Consumer lawsuits may not always be the windfall you’d think
News 4 Investigates: Consumer lawsuits may not always be the windfall you’d think