28-year-old visitor dies at Glacier National Park, officials say

This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's...
This Sept. 4, 2017 photo shows a view of Glacier National Park in Montana from the park's famous Going-to-the-Sun Road. Park officials said a 28-year-old woman died at the park on May 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz)(Beth J. Harpaz | AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (Gray News) – A 28-year-old woman visiting Glacier National Park died Monday after officials said she fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek.

According to the National Park Service, the woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge of Trail of the Cedars by bystanders. She was pulled out of the water by the bystanders, who immediately began performing CPR and sent people to contact rangers and call 911.

NPS staff responded to the incident, along with several other agencies.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene near the creek.

The woman’s body was carried out to Avalanche Lake Trailhead where she was then taken to funeral services.

Glacier Park staff thanked all first responders as well as the bystanders who attempted to save the woman.

The park staff also said they extend their deepest condolences to the woman’s family and friends and ask that their privacy be respected at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors allege Christopher L. Harper murdered a man and injured two other people in St....
Suspect charged after man killed, 2 others injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead

Latest News

Soldiers' names added to Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
Soldiers’ names added to Court of Honor at Soldiers Memorial Military Museum
A court sketch showing Sai Kandula during his first court appearance on May 23, 2023.
Chesterfield man accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House makes first court appearance
Scenes from a drag show at the state capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how...
Montana first to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children in schools, libraries
A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in a Cleveland neighborhood while moving.
Man killed while packing up U-Haul, moving out of apartment, police say
Panera appoints new CEO
Panera appoints new CEO