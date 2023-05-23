2 top level attorneys leave St. Louis CAO office

‘Bar is pretty low:’ current & former elected officials say next circuit attorney needs experience, build trust
By Susan El Khoury
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 investigates has confirmed that two lawyers and top staff for former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner are calling it quits.   

An office spokeswoman confirms that Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinkley’s last day will be Friday. Hinkley has worked in the office since January 2017. He heads the department responsible for issuing arrest warrants, cases known as “Pending Application of Warrant” or PAW. Currently, there’s a backlog of thousands of those cases, police say the latest count is 3,848.

Gardner’s second in command is also leaving. Serena Wilson-Griffin was the First Assistant Circuit Attorney. She was the top manager in the office, operating essentially as a Chief of Staff. She had been with the CAO since May 2019.

Gardner resigned Tuesday amid accusations she neglected the duties of the office. New St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore will be sworn in on Memorial Day.

