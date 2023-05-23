1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Illinois crash

Police light
Police light(AP)
By Shannon Worley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Sixty-four-year-old Kenneth R. Crull from Carrollton, Illinois was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Kane Township, which is in Greene County on Monday night. The other drivers involved were hospitalized.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on US-67, near SE 175 Avenue. A 37-year-old man driving a Silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on US-67. A 57-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US-67 in her Red 2023 Chevrolet Blazer, followed by Crull in his Gray 2004 GMC Sierra.

The Chevrolet Malibu crossed the solid yellow median line into the southbound lanes, sideswiping the Chevrolet Blazer and T-boning the GMC Sierra, police told News 4.

The Malibu driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while the Blazer driver was transported by ambulance with minor injuries. Crull was reported deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Hall of Famer baseball writer Rick 'The Commish' Hummel.
Hall of Fame Cardinals writer Rick Hummel dies at 77
Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Man from Chesterfield accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Sai Kandula is accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into a security barrier at a...
Man from Chesterfield accused of crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier near White House
News 4 Afternoon Update: May 23, 2023
Data shows downtown crime is down, residents say they want it safer ‘We’re not feeling that’
Data shows downtown crime is down, residents say they want it safer ‘We’re not feeling that’
One person has been reported dead following a fatal fire overnight in De Soto.
Woman, 88, identified as victim who died in De Soto fire