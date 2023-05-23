1 killed, 2 hospitalized in Illinois crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Sixty-four-year-old Kenneth R. Crull from Carrollton, Illinois was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Kane Township, which is in Greene County on Monday night. The other drivers involved were hospitalized.

Illinois State Police said the crash occurred on US-67, near SE 175 Avenue. A 37-year-old man driving a Silver 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north on US-67. A 57-year-old woman was traveling southbound on US-67 in her Red 2023 Chevrolet Blazer, followed by Crull in his Gray 2004 GMC Sierra.

The Chevrolet Malibu crossed the solid yellow median line into the southbound lanes, sideswiping the Chevrolet Blazer and T-boning the GMC Sierra, police told News 4.

The Malibu driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, while the Blazer driver was transported by ambulance with minor injuries. Crull was reported deceased at the scene.

