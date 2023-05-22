Woman pleads guilty to helping man rob ATM employees in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to helping someone steal a bag of money from workers servicing an ATM at a Vantage Credit Union in 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri alleges Gregreonia Hampton helped a man rob two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022. She pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a robbery.

The robbery was captured on video. It showed Hampton driving a white Kia Optima to the ATM, followed by the man getting out with an AM-15 firearm and demanding money. They drove off after stealing a bag of money.

Hampton faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced in August.

The other defendant in the case, Mark Anthony Diggs, previously pleaded guilty to robbery and possession and brandishing a firearm to commit a violent crime.

