A very brief cool down is on the way

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • More cloud cover today. Warm temperatures return
  • Thursday and Friday bring us a brief cool down
  • Temperatures rise over Memorial Day Weekend

Today: We’ll have a little bit more cloud cover this afternoon. Temperatures will reach as high as 81° with a light wind and low humidity.

Tonight: This will be a great evening for the outdoors. We’ll sit in the 70s for most of the night before dropping to a low of 62°.

What’s Next: Wednesday will be one of the warmest days of the work week with temperatures jumping to the upper 80s. Thankfully, the humidity will remain low. We’re watching for high pressure to push through Thursday’s southerly-moving cold front. This front will briefly cool our temperatures to the 70s Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also remain on the lower side for the first half of Memorial Day Weekend. The summer-like heat does appear to return Sunday and Monday.

