USAF Band of Mid-America coming to St. Louis this week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You have several chances to see the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America this week.

The concerts begin tomorrow at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois.

The band will also perform Wednesday at the Siefert Theatre at Chaminade High School and again on Friday at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Centers.

All of the concerts start at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but you do need to get tickets in advance at the Air Force Band website.

