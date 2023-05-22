Traffic Alert: I-270 ramp closing in North County

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A traffic alert for drivers in north St. Louis County. Starting tomorrow at 5 a.m., MoDOT crews will be closing down the entrance ramp to westbound I-270 near New Halls Ferry Road.

The ramp will be closed for the next three months while crews rebuild it.

Drivers can detour to the highway entrance near West Florissant Avenue.

