Study: Downtown St. Louis ranks near bottom of list on pandemic recovery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study of major North American cities indicates downtown St. Louis has not recovered well from the pandemic, ranking near the bottom of the list.

Researchers at the University of Toronto used cell phone data from the downtowns of 63 cities. St. Louis ranks 62nd, only above San Francisco.

The research shows cell phone use was only 38% of what it was in 2019.

“If some cities are back and some aren’t, it means they probably could get back. They just need to fix some things. So it kind of gives you hope,” said Karen Chapple, Director of the School of Cities at the University of Toronto.

Alderwoman Cara Spencer specifically mentioned the study when speaking to News 4 last week about downtown crime issues.

“Downtown is at a critical point,” said Spencer.

Just in May, there have been multiple shootings downtown. Police said a carjacking occurred near Busch Stadium during Saturday’s ballgame.

Plus, video of fighting in the middle of the street and drag racing.

Trish Serratelli visited from Houston and heard concerns before she came.

“Like don’t go to this area, don’t go to that area,” said Serratelli.

But she personally saw no issues.

“I know they’ve had issues in other places, and you kind of have to be careful and just watch, but I didn’t have any problems today,” said Serratelli.

Chapple said crime didn’t play a huge factor in her studies, as some cities ranking high like Baltimore have high crime.

But she said St. Louis is hurt by a lack of universities or hospitals downtown. That’s how some cities recovered quickly.

“That’s one activity generator students are fabulous at bringing places back,” said Chapple.

But other cities drew people in with big events downtown.

And there could be reason for hope long term. This weekend alone, fans packed Busch Stadium to see the LA Dodgers play the Cardinals, a rivalry soccer game in Downtown West and the Annie Malone parade brought folks downtown.

Tim and Mignon Biggs were at the ballpark on Sunday. Afterward, they told News 4 they come downtown from the Metro East every weekend. They believe downtown will recover.

“I encourage people constantly who come from where I’m from, to come up here, come downtown and don’t judge by what you hear on the news,” said Mignon Biggs.

