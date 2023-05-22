Police: Man fatally shot, two others injured in St. Peters overnight

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting in St. Peters early Monday morning.

The call for a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Country Acres. A man was found dead after succumbing to gunshot wounds. Two other individuals were injured by gunshots as well and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division has been on the scene conducting the investigation and the Major Case Squad was just activated.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
CITYPARK, home to St. Louis CITY SC.
More than just a game: A match-day experience at CITYPARK
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting
Man shot, killed near St. Louis Riverfront
Man shot, killed near St. Louis Riverfront
CITY SC faced the Chicago Fire on May 13.
America’s First Soccer City takes decisive win against Sporting Kansas City

Latest News

1 person killed in overnight fatal crash on I-55
1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight fatal crash on I-55
Police: Man fatally shot in St. Peters overnight
Police: Man fatally shot in St. Peters overnight
1 person killed in overnight fatal crash on I-55
1 person killed in overnight fatal crash on I-55
Ellisville church donates $40,000 to charities
Ellisville church donates $40,000 to charities