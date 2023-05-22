Police: Man fatally shot, two others injured in St. Peters overnight
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot and two others were injured in a shooting in St. Peters early Monday morning.
The call for a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Country Acres. A man was found dead after succumbing to gunshot wounds. Two other individuals were injured by gunshots as well and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigations Division has been on the scene conducting the investigation and the Major Case Squad was just activated.
