ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One of the metro’s largest employers is helping bring airplanes into the future.

NASA is awarding Boeing $2.6 million to develop a fast commercial passenger plane.

NASA wants to build an aircraft that could reach up to 15 hundred miles per hour.

The near-hyper-sonic plane could be ready to fly as early as 2030.

