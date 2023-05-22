Man charged with robbing arcade in Cedar Hill, Missouri

Prosecutors allege Corery M. Roberts robbed the Game Room in Cedar Hill on May 5.
Prosecutors allege Corery M. Roberts robbed the Game Room in Cedar Hill on May 5.
By Matt Woods
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- Prosecutors allege a 32-year-old Cedar Hill man stole money from an arcade on May 5.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department announced Corey M. Roberts was charged with first-degree robbery after the Game Room on Industrial Drive in Cedar Hill was robbed. A probable cause statement against Roberts claims he pointed a silver pistol at someone in a back office of the business and took a “large sum” of money.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video. After taking the money, the robber fled into a wooded area west of the store. The pistol, which was determined to be a BB gun, and stolen money were found in the wooded area shortly after the crime.

Fingerprints on the BB gun belong to Roberts, police said. Police also matched the shoes the robber was wearing to the shoes Roberts was seen wearing days before at a business next door.

The approximate stolen amount mentioned in the probable cause statement against Roberts was redacted.

