Katie’s Pizza & Pasta holds grand opening for Ballpark Village location

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie’s Pizza & Pasta is officially open in Ballpark Village.

The award-winning restaurant hosted the grand opening of its newest location today on Clark Street, just across from Busch Stadium’s Gate Four.

The restaurant includes a big pasta room to watch chefs whip up their homemade noodles and a little market so customers can pick up frozen foods.

Cardinals’ President Bill DeWitt III said the decision to bring this restaurant to Ballpark Village was an easy one.

This is Katie’s biggest location at nearly 10-thousand-square feet.

They also have spots in Town and Country and Rock Hill.

Reservations are open. The spot will serve brunch, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

