“It Ain’t Over”: Yogi Berra documentary out now in theaters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The documentary “It Ain’t Over” on the life and legacy of St. Louis native Yogi Berra is out in theaters now.

News 4′s Tamar Sher sat down with the executive producer, and Berra’s granddaughter, Lindsay Berra to talk about the contents of the film.

She also spoke with the director of the film Sean Mullin and Lindsay’s father, Larry Berra.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.