“It Ain’t Over”: Yogi Berra documentary out now in theaters

By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The documentary “It Ain’t Over” on the life and legacy of St. Louis native Yogi Berra is out in theaters now.

News 4′s Tamar Sher sat down with the executive producer, and Berra’s granddaughter, Lindsay Berra to talk about the contents of the film.

She also spoke with the director of the film Sean Mullin and Lindsay’s father, Larry Berra.

