Investigators searching for cause of St. Charles County house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of a house fire overnight in St. Charles County.

A house caught fire on Annapolis Way, near Upper Bottom Road, shortly before midnight.

We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Investigators believe the fire started on the back deck of the home and then extended to the attic.

