Investigators searching for cause of St. Charles County house fire

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire investigators are still searching for the cause of a house fire overnight in St. Charles County.

A house caught fire on Annapolis Way, near Upper Bottom Road, shortly before midnight.

We’re told everyone inside the home made it out safely.

Investigators believe the fire started on the back deck of the home and then extended to the attic.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Police: Man fatally shot in St. Peters overnight
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
CITYPARK, home to St. Louis CITY SC.
More than just a game: A match-day experience at CITYPARK
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

File Graphic
Woman pleads guilty to helping man rob ATM employees in St. Louis County
Fatal crash generic
Driver killed after semi is struck by a train in rural northeastern Missouri
Investigators searching for cause of St. Charles County house fire
Investigators searching for cause of St. Charles County house fire
Police: Man fatally shot in St. Peters overnight
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters