Illinois lawmakers have May 31 to pass budget legislation

By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Illinois lawmakers have until May 31 to get bills passed, giving them a little more than a week to get things done.

The General Assembly could have been done last week if it passed a budget in time.

While Democrats set an end date for May 19 they have until May 31 to pass a budget.

Illinois House Republicans are frustrated that they not only missed the deadline but that they were not allowed to be a part of budget negotiations.

While no budget was passed, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon did issue a joint statement on the progress that’s been made.

They said, “Conversation is ongoing and negotiations are productive.”

Both chambers returned this week to finish their work.

