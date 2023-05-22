Heating Up Before A Brief Cool Down Late Week

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Heating Up Tuesday & Wednesday

Thursday and Friday bring us a brief cool down

Temperatures gradually rise over Memorial Day Weekend

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Tonight: This will be a great evening for the outdoors with mild 70s. Dry and mild to start Tuesday morning with a low in the upper 50s to near 60.

Tuesday afternoon has a slim 10% chance for a brief Thundershower. With no front to drive storms, it’s a low chance that the heat of the afternoon-early evening can pop up a brief shower. Chances are slightly better south of the St. Louis metro. Otherwise expect mostly sunny skies and a warm day.

What’s Next: Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit hotter, especially Wednesday. Humidity creeps up too, but not to the miserable category. A cool front knocks down the temps a little bit late week, but still mild and nice in the 70s. And the holiday weekend looks great with gradually warmer temperatures each day.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.