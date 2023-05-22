Episode 235: Ope Outdoors

Juno Musonda talking with News 4's Alexis Zotos for the Meet St. Louis Podcast.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the season to get outside. The St. Louis summer heat hasn’t fully arrived and the local and state parks are lush with green.

But Juno Musonda wants to make sure you feel comfortable getting into the outdoors and look the part as well! He started Ope Outdoors in his bedroom and what started as a t-shirt company has evolved into a community of people enthusiastic about being outside.

His t-shirts feature fun graphic designs of some of our best area parks like Castlewood, Elephant Rocks and Mastadon State Park.

But he wanted a purpose behind the brand, and that’s where the hiking meet-ups and clean-up groups started. Using Instagram to connect to others who want to meet up and hike and clean up area parks.

Let’s meet Juno.

To keep up with his work, visit opeoutdoors.com

