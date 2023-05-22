Enforcement of ‘Click It or Ticket’ returns ahead of Memorial Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers will see more police on area roads and highways this week.

Local departments are increasing enforcement ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Officers will be looking for dangerous and impaired drivers.

They are also ramping up their Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage seat belt use.

Federal safety officials say the number of deaths in passenger vehicles has increased every year from 2018 to 2021.

They are making a new push to get the message out that seatbelts can save lives.

