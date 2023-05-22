Driver killed after semi is struck by a train in rural northeastern Missouri

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Mo. (AP) — The driver of a semi died when his vehicle was struck by a train in rural northeastern Missouri.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon near the town of Madison in Monroe County, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Russell Minnis, 65, of Higbee, Missouri, was traveling on U.S. 24 and failed to stop at a train track that was equipped with a crossbar, warning light and bell.

Minnis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck was struck by a Norfolk Southern locomotive, causing several containers to derail, authorities said. The accident forced closure of a section of the highway. It wasn’t immediately clear when it would reopen.

