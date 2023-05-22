Crystal City diner reopening after SUV drove into building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plywood is covering part of the front of Gordon’s Stoplight Drive In in Crystal City. Saturday evening, an SUV involved in a nearby collision veered out of control and struck the front of the diner, shattering several plate glass windows.

“It was just a big boom, and everything shook,” said Brant Bruce, a customer at the restaurant.

According to police, the series of events began with an accident around 5 p.m. at the nearby intersection of Bailey Road and Truman Boulevard. The collision sent an SUV, driven by a 16-year-old girl, over the curb and into the front of the restaurant.

Lawson Reichert was working at the diner that night.

“The concrete and glass just went flying everywhere. People started running, screaming,” he said.

A low brick wall prevented the vehicle from going into the business. Bruce said he and his 18-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend had just ordered double-burgers and chocolate shakes when the car struck the windows directly behind them, sending glass flying.

“We got hit. I didn’t feel anything right off the bat because I was worried about my daughter. She was pretty shook up,” said Bruce.

Bruce said he had several small cuts and bruises. Paramedics responded to the scene, but police said were only minor injuries.

Curt Grass has owned Gordon’s Stoplight Drive In for 26 years. He said a family of four had just walked in the door seconds before the vehicle struck. But he said the family turned to the right instead of the left side of the door where the SUV hit.

Grass said it was somewhat of a miracle that no one was seriously hurt. Monday, the business sold food through a walk-up window but expected to have cleaning and sanitizing completed in time to welcome customers inside the diner on Tuesday.

Grass said repairs to the building will take longer.

