Crystal City diner reopening after SUV drove into building

Saturday evening, an SUV involved in a nearby collision veered out of control and struck the front of the diner, shattering several plate glass windows.
By Russell Kinsaul
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plywood is covering part of the front of Gordon’s Stoplight Drive In in Crystal City. Saturday evening, an SUV involved in a nearby collision veered out of control and struck the front of the diner, shattering several plate glass windows.

“It was just a big boom, and everything shook,” said Brant Bruce, a customer at the restaurant.

According to police, the series of events began with an accident around 5 p.m. at the nearby intersection of Bailey Road and Truman Boulevard. The collision sent an SUV, driven by a 16-year-old girl, over the curb and into the front of the restaurant.

Lawson Reichert was working at the diner that night.

“The concrete and glass just went flying everywhere. People started running, screaming,” he said.

A low brick wall prevented the vehicle from going into the business. Bruce said he and his 18-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend had just ordered double-burgers and chocolate shakes when the car struck the windows directly behind them, sending glass flying.

“We got hit. I didn’t feel anything right off the bat because I was worried about my daughter. She was pretty shook up,” said Bruce.

Bruce said he had several small cuts and bruises. Paramedics responded to the scene, but police said were only minor injuries.

Curt Grass has owned Gordon’s Stoplight Drive In for 26 years. He said a family of four had just walked in the door seconds before the vehicle struck. But he said the family turned to the right instead of the left side of the door where the SUV hit.

Grass said it was somewhat of a miracle that no one was seriously hurt. Monday, the business sold food through a walk-up window but expected to have cleaning and sanitizing completed in time to welcome customers inside the diner on Tuesday.

Grass said repairs to the building will take longer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Wife pulls husband from fiery wreck on I-70 that leaves another man dead
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
Man killed, 13-year-old injured in overnight triple shooting in St. Peters
CITYPARK, home to St. Louis CITY SC.
More than just a game: A match-day experience at CITYPARK
Two boys reported missing last week were found dead in two separate Manhattan rivers.
2 missing boys found dead in separate rivers, police say
A shooting at Klymax Lounge Sunday morning killed three people and left another two injured.
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting

Latest News

IL lawmakers have until May 31 to pass a budget
Illinois lawmakers have May 31 to pass budget legislation
NGA development in St. Louis changes name, prepares to open in 2026
NGA development in St. Louis changes name, prepares to open in 2026
Crystal City diner to reopen after driver crashes into store
Crystal City diner to reopen after driver crashes into store
Prosecutors allege Corery M. Roberts robbed the Game Room in Cedar Hill on May 5.
Man charged with robbing arcade in Cedar Hill, Missouri