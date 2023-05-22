Black Men in White Coats host event to bring awareness of careers in medical field

Some local doctors are on a mission to get more young Black men interested in medical careers.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The group Black Men in White Coats held an event this afternoon in East St. Louis.

Doctors work to bring awareness about the many different careers in the medical field.

Doctors say the number of Black men in medical school has been decreasing and they are working to reverse that trend.

