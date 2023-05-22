Armed man steals car from 61-year-old woman downtown

By Kalie Strain
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 61-year-old woman was carjacked in downtown St. Louis near the Arch Saturday night.

Police said the victim told them an armed man walked up to the woman’s car around 7:15 last night while sitting in traffic on Walnut near 4th Street when he pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of her car.

Police said the woman did what the suspect said, and then the suspect fled the scene in her 2011 BMW.

