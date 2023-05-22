Annie Malone May Day Parade hosted in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A beautiful day for a parade in downtown St. Louis.

The Annie Malone May Day parade drew crowds from across the area.

It’s the second largest African-American parade in the country, with more than 3,500 participants and 30,000 spectators.

The parade is also a fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.

KMOV was proud to take part in today’s parade for such a worthy organization.

Annie Malone Children and Family Services has been helping families in St. Louis for more than 100 years

