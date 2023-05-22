Annie Malone May Day Parade hosted in downtown St. Louis
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A beautiful day for a parade in downtown St. Louis.
The Annie Malone May Day parade drew crowds from across the area.
It’s the second largest African-American parade in the country, with more than 3,500 participants and 30,000 spectators.
The parade is also a fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services.
KMOV was proud to take part in today’s parade for such a worthy organization.
Annie Malone Children and Family Services has been helping families in St. Louis for more than 100 years
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.