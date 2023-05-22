1 person killed, 1 injured in overnight fatal crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 55 overnight into Monday morning.

According to SLMPD, the accident happened just before 2 a.m. on I-55 at the Truman Parkway exit. One person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to SLU Hospital in an unknown condition. Accident Reconstruction has been requested. The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash are still unknown.

