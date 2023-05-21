Woman injured in shooting at the Harlem Tap Room overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 33-year-old woman told police she was injured by shrapnel from a bullet shot into the ground after an argument at the Harlem Tap Room early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the bar at 4161 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday morning for a shooting. When there, a woman told police that she was in an argument over a money transaction with an employee of the bar. From there, she told police that she left the bar and was confronted by the employee.

She went on to tell police that the employee fired shots at the ground near her feet, and that shrapnel that ricocheted off of the pavement hit her legs and caused lacerations. The employee fled the scene before police arrived.

The victim refused transportation to the hospital.

