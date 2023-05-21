Supporters host fundraiser for Hermann officer injured in March shooting

A show of support today for a Hermann police officer who was critically injured in the line of duty.
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Officer Adam Sullentrup was shot in the head in March. Today, supporters hosted a barbecue and fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Eureka.

The money raised will help pay his expenses at a hospital in Denver, Colorado, specializing in brain and spinal cord injuries.

