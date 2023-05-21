St. Louis County offers supplies for victims of last week’s floods

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Saturday, St. Louis County Emergency Management officials gave out cleaning supplies at Hancock Elementary School.

Residents from Lemay, Mehlville and Affton were also able to get information about other flood disaster assistance available to them.

Last Sunday’s heavy rain caused major flash flooding in parts of south St. Louis County, including at the Cedar Creek Lodge Apartments near the River Des Peres.

Residents said the flooding happened in a matter of minutes, damaging cars and forcing some people out of their homes.

