Pedestrian hit in St. Louis City crash dies a month later

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman hit and injured in a crash on April 19 has been pronounced dead, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said that Angela Brown, 65, of St. Louis City, was hit and critically injured while walking across the 2800 block of North Florissant around 9 p.m. Brown was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead on May 16.

Police said the driver had stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

