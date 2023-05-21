Motorcyclist dies in overnight crash in St. Francois County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route NN in St. Francois County just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dustin E. Brooks, 34, of Bismarck, Missouri, was pronounced at the scene of the crash by the St. Francois County Coroner. MSHP said Brooks failed to negotiate a curve in the road, traveled off the edge of the roadway and overturned.

MSPH said Brooks was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

