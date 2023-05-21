Man shot, killed near St. Louis Riverfront

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was fatally shot overnight near the St. Louis Riverfront area Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting took place around 2:34 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lumiere Place Boulevard. A man was shot twice in his torso and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Homicide Unit has been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

