Lots of Sunshine & Trending Warming Through Wednesday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Plenty of sunshine & dry weather this week
  • Low chances for rain Wednesday & early Thursday
  • Heat gradually builds through Wednesday followed by brief cooldown

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

This Evening & Overnight: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Dipping into the 50s again overnight.

What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance. With a cold front moving in late Wednesday, this will briefly delay summer-like heat for a few days.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident involving multiple vehicles overnight on I-70
1 person killed in fatal accident involving multiple vehicles overnight on I-70, all lanes reopened
CITYPARK, home to St. Louis CITY SC.
More than just a game: A match-day experience at CITYPARK
Thousands of St. Louis Kia, Hyundai owners eligible for payments from recent theft settlement
Thousands of St. Louis Kia, Hyundai owners eligible for payments from recent theft settlement
FILE - Three people are dead and two are injured after a shooting at a bar in Kansas City,...
Police: 3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City bar shooting
Man shot, killed near St. Louis Riverfront
Man shot, killed near St. Louis Riverfront

Latest News

Low chances for rain this week
Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow
Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow
Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow
Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow
Cooler & Dry Saturday
Cooler & Dry Saturday