Lots of Sunshine & Trending Warming Through Wednesday

Plenty of sunshine & dry weather this week

Low chances for rain Wednesday & early Thursday

Heat gradually builds through Wednesday followed by brief cooldown

This Evening & Overnight: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Dipping into the 50s again overnight.

What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance. With a cold front moving in late Wednesday, this will briefly delay summer-like heat for a few days.

