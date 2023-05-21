Lots of Sunshine & Trending Warming Through Wednesday
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Plenty of sunshine & dry weather this week
- Low chances for rain Wednesday & early Thursday
- Heat gradually builds through Wednesday followed by brief cooldown
This Evening & Overnight: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Dipping into the 50s again overnight.
What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance. With a cold front moving in late Wednesday, this will briefly delay summer-like heat for a few days.
