Fatal accident involving multiple vehicles overnight on I-70

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police have reported a fatal accident last night on Interstate 70 involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on I-70 at Grand. Accident Reconstruction was requested. The cause of the crash and number of victims is still unknown but police are currently on scene investigating.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

