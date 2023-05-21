1 dead after train derailment in Monroe County, Mo.

Monroe County Train Derailment
Monroe County Train Derailment(Del Buckman)
By Jayla Louis and Ryan Hill
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one person is dead after a train derailment Sunday afternoon between Madison, Mo. and Holliday Mo.

MSHP troopers said that the semi failed to stop at the railroad crossing and struck the train, leaving the driver of the semi dead.

A MSHP crash report identified the semi driver as Russell W. Minnis, 65, of Higbee, Mo. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m.

MSHP troopers reported the train derailed where U.S. Route 24 and the train tracks meet.

Troopers said the semi contained a fertilizer and the train, owned by Norfolk Southern, was transporting rocks.

Norfolk Southern Officials said none of their crew was injured in the crash and none of the freight was hazardous.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported that U.S. Route 24, 2 miles east of Madison is closed until further notice.

MSHP was assisted by Madison Fire Department, Paris Fire Department, Monroe County Ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

WGEM News has a reporter on scene finding out more information on what happened.

