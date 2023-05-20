As a tumultuous school year comes to an end, Rosati Kain girls look forward to new identity, path forward

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After a school year consumed with uncertainty, students and staff at Rosati Kain High School are looking forward to what the future holds.

Last September, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced plans to close Rosati Kain and St. Mary’s High School at the end of the school year, citing years of declining enrollment.

Rosati Kain is home to around 200 students, nearly 60 of whom are graduating seniors. According to the Archdiocese, Rosati Kain has experienced a 31 percent decline in enrollment over the last 10 years.

Following the announcement, the school launched its own grassroots efforts, combining the voices and ideas of students, alumni and staff to create a vision for the future that included keeping the school in its current location on Lindell Boulevard in the Central West End.

“I was so sad and just devastated, I did not want to leave,” said sophomore Madeline Wenger. “I’d made so many friendships and I just really wanted to graduate from the same school my mom and great grandma had.”

Sophomore Nora Skouby immediately began brainstorming ways for current students to get involved, hoping to keep the doors to the school open.

“I was determined to keep this place alive,” she said. “I love being in the city. I love going to Starbucks with my friends on half days, I love going to the Cortex. I think it’s an amazing area and I love being next to the cathedral and I love going there when I have time after school.”

After several months of work, Rosati Kain was able to reach a lease agreement with the Archdiocese, allowing the school to remain in its current building. It also received a Catholic sponsorship of St. Joseph Educational Ministries.

“The essence of Rosati Kain will remain the essence of Rosati Kain and that is our student body,” said teacher Julie Murphy. “It’s our job moving forward as staff, faculty and admin to make sure we’re creating all the opportunities to make them thrive.”

This summer, the 112-year-old school will become Rosati Kain Academy, independent of the Archdiocese and giving current students the opportunity for growth and new experiences.

“I’ve been here for Rosati Kain and then I get to find out what Rosati Kain Academy is going to be like,” said Amari Quinlan. “I love it here, I love the small class sizes and the classes and I’m relieved the fear of change is over.”

Seniors will graduate on Monday and most are headed off to college, including Harvard, Brown, University of Chicago and even Trinity College in Dublin.

“The opportunities for these girls are endless,” said Murphy. “We are so excited to have this new chapter.”

