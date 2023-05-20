Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine

Heat returns gradually next week

Our only chance of rain in the next week comes Wednesday

Sunday: We’ll be a bit on the cool side again in the AM, but will warm up considerably by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s will be right about average for this time of year.

What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance.

