Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine
  • Heat returns gradually next week
  • Our only chance of rain in the next week comes Wednesday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: We’ll be a bit on the cool side again in the AM, but will warm up considerably by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s will be right about average for this time of year.

What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Gore
Gov. Parson names Gardner’s replacement
Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
Homicide investigation generic
Man dead in double shooting that occurred on same North County parking lot where woman was killed days earlier
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87

Latest News

Cooler & Dry Saturday
Cooler & Dry Saturday
Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday
Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday
Friday Rain, Weekend Sunshine
Tracking Rain For Friday
Tracking Rain For Friday