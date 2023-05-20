Sunny, Dry & Warmer Tomorrow
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine
- Heat returns gradually next week
- Our only chance of rain in the next week comes Wednesday
Sunday: We’ll be a bit on the cool side again in the AM, but will warm up considerably by afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s will be right about average for this time of year.
What’s next: This week will stay mainly dry. The only chance for rain is Wednesday and that is a lower chance.
