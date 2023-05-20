Overnight shooting on Stan Musial Bridge under investigation

By Lucas Sellem
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on the Stan Musial Bridge.

According to SLMPD, the shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. on the Stan Musial Bridge near I-70. A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The victim was listed in critical, unstable condition. Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

