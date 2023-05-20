Overnight shooting on Stan Musial Bridge under investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight on the Stan Musial Bridge.

According to SLMPD, the shooting happened around 2:26 a.m. on the Stan Musial Bridge near I-70. A person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The victim was listed in critical, unstable condition. Homicide detectives have been requested to investigate.

