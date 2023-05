ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new center for young artist to grow their skills is opening in the Grand Center neighborhood Saturday.

The Center for Youth Arts and Technology, opened by the Story Stitcher Artist Collective, is located at 3701 Grandel Sq, 1A, St. Louis, MO.

More about the program can be found on the Story Stitcher website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.