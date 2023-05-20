Game day blog: St. Louis CITY SC vs Sporting Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - CITY SC and Sporting KC will face off today for a rivalry week match at CITYPARK starting at 8:30 p.m. If you couldn’t score tickets for tonight’s match, the game can be watched on Fox Sports 1 or on the Apple TV app for free.

Tonight’s match will be a game against Kansas City’s “Soccer Capital of America” and St. Louis’ “First Soccer City.” CITY has put up many billboards across St. Louis and down I-70 to showcase the city’s history with soccer.

The Missouri History Museum in St. Louis opened its Soccer City exhibit in April, which showcases the history of soccer in St. Louis, starting back in 1875.

St. Louis has more to prove than just its roots in soccer culture tonight, however. The team goes into tonight’s match with back-to-back loses against the Chicago Fire, which knocked them out of the U.S. Open Cup and then gave them a loss in a regular season MLS match. CITY has not gotten an MLS win since their 5-1 win against Cincinnati on April 15. CITY is 6-1-4 on the season with a 9-point goal differential.

Sporting KC also has a lot to prove with a current record 2-3-7, with a -8-point goal differential for the season.

For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

