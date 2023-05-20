“Gabe is a law and order prosecutor:” Community weighs in on new St. Louis Circuit Attorney

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - High expectations are coming from the community in anticipation of the newly appointed St. Louis City Circuit Attorney.

Governor Mike Parson informed private practice attorney Gabe Gore he would be appointed as St. Louis’ top prosecutor Thursday night.

“Go through the neighborhoods and see what’s happening. I think you got to mingle with the people. That’s the only way you can do it,” says 82-year-old, North City resident Dorothy Jones.

Jones’ husband was killed up the street from the shoe-shining business she has owned for 20 years. His murder remains unsolved 50 years later.

”They need to shut these guns down,” she says. “They need some key people in the neighborhood like me that know what’s going on.”

“Gabe is a law and order prosecutor,” says St. Louis City NAACP President Adolphus Pruitt.

Pruitt tells News 4 he is worried Gore will try to arrest his way out of city violence.

“He has a mandate to increase prosecution and assist police in increasing arrests,” he says. “With the hope that two of those things will abate and act as a deterrent to some of the violence and crime that’s going on in the city and that won’t work.”

“I’ve never seen so much killing. It’s sad,” Jones says.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge served alongside Gore following the death of Mike Brown in 2014 on the Ferguson Commission.

“He brought not just his lived life experience as a Black man but being in that circuit court, law and order spaces, and being a former prosecutor to say actually the criminal justice is not perfect, says Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of Ward 14.

Gore will become the second African American to be St. Louis City’s Circuit Attorney.

“We’re on the right path,” Jones says. “I’m very excited because we don’t have that many positions. We had to earn everything we have.”

“He has to be able to hold folks accountable and also try to look at the way we change our criminal justice system,” Aldridge says.

Gabe Gore will finish his private practice casework before being officially sworn in following Memorial Day.

“It’s time to put our personal feelings to the side regardless of what just happened with our circuit attorney. Make sure white, Black, gay, straight, young, old that we make sure this circuit attorney is successful.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.