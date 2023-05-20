Cooler & Dry Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Saturday is dry & sunny
  • Sunday starts cool and warms up with sunshine
  • Heating Up Slowly Next Week

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has thinned out, but a new batch moves in this evening. This smoke may reach the surface but not enough to increase air quality from the “moderate” category. That said, if you are sensitive to air quality issues you may want to avoid strenuous outdoor activities this evening just as a precaution. Air quality will be moderate on Saturday with much less near surface smoke.

The Weekend: While Friday is a tad warm and more humid, Saturday is cooler and less humid behind the cold front. Lots of sunshine and dry weather, enjoy your outdoor time this weekend!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Sutton faces criminal charges for fraud.
Owner of St. Charles County fence company accused of defrauding customers in custody
Gabriel Gore
Gov. Parson names Gardner’s replacement
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South...
‘I don’t want somebody to die’ Resident sounds alarm on ‘dangerous’ Jefferson Avenue in South City
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Homeowner’s liability claim denied by St. Louis City after suspects crash in yard
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes
Prospective buyers camp out for first pick of new St. Charles County homes

Latest News

Cooler & Dry Saturday
Cooler & Dry Saturday
Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday
Scattered Rain Ending Later This Evening, Then Cooler & Dry Saturday
Friday Rain, Weekend Sunshine
Tracking Rain For Friday
Tracking Rain For Friday